Triple H hosted a media call today to promote WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" and confirmed a previous report on the next Takeover event after WrestleMania 35 Weekend being scheduled for Saturday, June 8 from the San Jose State University Event Center in San Jose, California.

Takeover will be the only big event that weekend as there will be no WWE pay-per-view on Sunday.

During the media call, Triple H was asked if WrestleMania cards would benefit from having less matches and less time, like Takeover events have. He talked about the constant battle of trying to give everyone something to do, and said they are always evaluating what makes the shows work. He also said WrestleMania is epic and needs to feel that way.

"Yeah, that's a constant battle of giving everybody everything that WrestleMania needs to be making it important, making everybody have something," he said in response. "If you leave somebody off the card, or if you don't put this on there, you know, people will say it's disrespectful, or how can they not involve this in the card. But, then again you need to have something for everybody and you need to have it be a reasonable length of time. There's so many factors that go into all of this and we're constantly evaluating all of them.

"I like the way Takeovers feel and sit, I like leaving them wanting a bit more with that brand. When you get to the end and you're feeling like everything was epic, and it wasn't too much. Then again, WrestleMania is the biggest show that there is. 75,000 people in Met-Life Stadium or so, and it's epic, and it needs to feel that way. I think it's... hopefully it all delivers but that's a constant thing that we evaluate and look at, on every level."