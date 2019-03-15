- Above is an ROH Throwback of The Young Bucks vs. reDRagon from ROH 13th Anniversary. Near the end of the match, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly finished off Nick Jackson with a brainbuster/kick to the back combo.

- After Rush defeated Bandido at tonight's ROH 17th Anniversary PPV, Dalton Castle (who was at commentary for the match) came into the ring and challenged Rush to a match at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6. Rush responded to him and seemed to indicate he accepted, still waiting for an official announcement from Ring of Honor.

- Two advertised matches were cut from tonight's PPV: Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams vs. TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia, also Silas Young vs. Jonathan Gresham. The Kingdom decided to leave the building after Matt Taven went to a 60-minute time limit draw against ROH World Champion Jay Lethal. During that match, Gresham attempted to fight off Marseglia and O'Ryan, who both interfered during the title match. Gresham would end up taking a chairshot to the knee during the attempted save. When he got backstage, Young would confront and attack him, as well. Although no exact events were given, both matches are expected to take place in the near future. The PPV would also go over its allotted 3 hours time slot to fit in the main event where PCO & Brody King would defeat The Briscoes to win the ROH World Tag Titles.