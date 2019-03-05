Tye Dillinger has officially announced his first post-WWE match and it will be against Impact Wrestling's Moose. The match takes place on June 14 in Cocoa, Florida at Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling. Dillinger previously announced he could begin taking bookings after May 31 and they have already been rolling in for the former WWE Superstar.

Earlier this month, Dillinger revealed on social media he had asked for his release after a SmackDown taping in New Orleans, WWE would release him shortly after.

Moose wrote to his upcoming opponent, "Welcome back to the Indies. See you in 10x10 days."