Jon Jones had no trouble defending his title at UFC 235 Saturday night, but the same could not be said for Tyron Woodley.

Jones turned back Anthony Smith despite being docked two points for an illegal knee, remaining UFC light heavyweight champion. The event took place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The co-main event saw Woodley, the welterweight champion, suffer a one-sided loss via decision to Kamaru Usman. Usman, a former Ultimate Fighter winner, picked Woodley apart for 25 minutes, leaving with the title.

Ben Askren, a former Bellator champion, scored a submission victory over ex-UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in his debut with the promotion. Askren locked in a bulldog choke after almost being finished, earning the stoppage.

Complete results from the event can be found below:

* Jon Jones def. Anthony Smith via unanimous decision (48-44, 48-44, 48-44) to remain UFC light heavyweight champion

* Kamaru Usman def. Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45) to become the new UFC welterweight champion

* Ben Askren def. Robbie Lawler via technical submission (bulldog choke) at 3:20 of Round 1

* Welli Zhang def. Tecia Torres via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

* Pedro Munhoz def. Cody Garbrandt via KO (strike) at 4:52 of Round 1

* Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Jeremy Stephens via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Johnny Walker def. Misha Cirkunov via TKO (strikes) at :36 of Round 1

* Cody Stamman def. Alejandro Perez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* Diego Sanchez def. Mickey Gall via TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 2

* Edmen Shahbazyan def. Charles Byrd via TKO (strikes) at :38 of Round 1

* Macy Chiasson def. Gina Mazany via TKO (strikes) at 1:49 of Round 1

* Hannah Cifers def. Polyana Viana via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)