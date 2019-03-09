Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos scored his 15th career knockout and improved to 3-0 in his last three fights, besting Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 146.

The event took place from Wichita, Kansas and streamed live on ESPN+. It marked the debut for the Octagon in the Kansas city.

"Cigano" claimed his 10th win in the UFC via finish, tying both Cain Velasquez and Lewis for most all-time in the division.

Among the highlights were four bouts that ended in the first round, with two coming on the main card and two more on the prelims. In the co-main event for the night, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos stopped Curtis Millender in just 2:35 after securing a rear-naked choke.

Niko Price knocked out Tim Means with 10 seconds left in the first round, Matt Schnell submitted Louis Smolka in 3:18 with a triangle choke and Alex Morono forced Zak Ottow to submit with strikes in 3:34.

Blagoy Ivanov earned a decision over Ben Rothwell, Beneil Dariush submitted Drew Dober in the second round and Omari Akhmedov topped Tim Boetsch via decision, breaking his nose during the action.

Complete results can be found below:

* Junior dos Santos def. Derrick Lewis via TKO (strikes) at 1:58 of Round 2

* Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Curtis Millender via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:35 of Round 1

* Niko Price def. Tim Means via KO (strike) at 4:50 of Round 1

* Blagoy Ivanov def. Ben Rothwell via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Beneil Dariush def. Drew Dober via submission (triangle armbar) at 4:41 of Round 2

* Omari Akhmedov def. Tim Boetsch via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Anthony Rocco Martin def. Sergio Moraes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Yana Kunitskaya def. Marion Reneau via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Grant Dawson def. Julian Erosa via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

* Maurice Greene def. Jeff Hughes via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Matt Schnell def. Louis Smolka via submission (triangle choke) at 3:18 of Round 1

* Alex Morono def. Zak Ottow via verbal submission (elbows) at 3:34 of Round 1

* Alex White def. Dan Moret via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)