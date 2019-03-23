Needing a victory, Anthony "Showtime" Pettis delivered, knocking out former UFC title challenger Stephen Thompson in the main event of UFC Fight Night 148. The event aired from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and streamed live on ESPN+.

Pettis, a former UFC lightweight champion, landed with a Superman punch off the cage to finish Thompson in the second round with just five seconds left. The bout took place at welterweight.

In the co-main event, Curtis Blaydes claimed a decision over Justin Willis, while John Makdessi, Jussier Formiga, Luis Pena and Maycee Barber were other main card winners.

Complete results are below:

* Anthony Pettis def. Stephen Thompson via KO (Superman punch) at 4:55 of Round 2

* Curtis Blaydes def. Justin Willis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

* John Makdessi def. Jesus Pinedo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Jussier Formiga def. Deiveson Figueiredo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Luis Pena def. Steven Peterson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Maycee Barber def. JJ Aldrich via TKO (strikes) at 3:01 of Round 2

* Bryce Mitchell def. Bobby Moffett via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Marlon Vera def. Frankie Saeniz via TKO (strikes) at 1:25 of Round 1

* Jennifer Maia def. Alexis Davis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Randa Markos def. Angela Hill via submission (armbar) at 4:24 of Round 1

* Chris Gutierrez def. Ryan MacDonald via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Jordan Espinosa def. Eric Shelton via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)