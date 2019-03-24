Former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis spoke to TMZ Sports shortly after his victory over Stephen Thompson at last night's UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Pettis. Pettis currently trains with Duke Roufus, who also is the trainer for CM Punk. Currently 0-2, Punk's last fight was at UFC 225 in June against Mike Jackson. During the interview, Pettis was asked if Punk was still training with Roufus.

"He is, man, CM Punk is still there," Pettis said. "He's doing more of the Jiu Jitsu and the rolling. The time he should have spent getting to fight is what he's doing now because they put a lot of pressure on him, made him come over, with no experience, and fight on the biggest stage. I don't know anybody that could do that. Not even some young kids."

Punk has not returned for a fight yet, as UFC President Dana White said he didn't expect Punk to have another fight in the company. Last November, Punk signed on with Cage Fury Fighting Championship as a commentator and debuted in that role at CFFC 71 in December. Pettis was asked if another fight was in the cards for the former WWE Champion.

"He is still training, I don't know what his plan is, he's doing some movies and a couple other things," Pettis replied. "I'm not sure if he plans on fighting again, but I know he's still training, he's in the gym, he's a hard worker."

Pettis also gave props to Punk for doing what he did with so little experience and continuing to train, despite getting beat up each day by his sparring partners.

"Not many people in the world could do what he did," Pettis said. "It's on the biggest stage, he fought some good guys, it's not like he was fighting scrubs. He's training with killers, me, [Tyron] Woodley, he comes in day in and day out, he's getting his butt kicked, and coming back. I give him props, man, he did it."

You can check out Anthony Pettis' full comments in the video above.

