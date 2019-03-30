Justin Gaethje and Edson Barboza went to battle for two-plus minutes of intense lightweight action in the main event of UFC on ESPN 2 Saturday night. In the end, Gaethje was the man left standing, knocking out Barboza in Philadelphia.

Gaethje, who has scored consecutive first round main event wins inside the Octagon, improved to 3-2 in the UFC. The strikers had no intention of taking the fight to the ground, exchanging nasty leg kicks and big strikes, with the former World Series of Fighting champion connecting with a right that ended it.

In the co-main event, Jack Hermansson stunned David Branch, locking up a first round submission victory. Josh Emmett, Michelle Waterson, Paul Craig and Sodiq Yusuff all added wins on the main card on ESPN.

Complete results are below:

Justin Gaethje def. Edson Barboza via KO (strike) at 2:30 of Round 1

Jack Hermansson def. David Branch via submission (guillotine choke) at :49 of Round 1

Josh Emmett def. Michael Johnson via KO (strike) at 4:14 of Round 3

Michelle Waterson def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Paul Craig def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via submission (triangle choke) at 4:20 of Round 3

Sodiq Yusuff def. Sheymon Moraes via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Marina Rodriguez def. Jessica Aguilar via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Desmond Green def. Ross Pearson via TKO (strikes) at 2:52 of Round 1

Kevin Aguilar def. Enrique Barzola via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kevin Holland def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Casey Kenney def. Ray Borg via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Maryna Moroz def. Sabina Mazo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Alex Perez def. Mark De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)