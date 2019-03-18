The UFC already airs its "Fight Night" events on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+. Now, UFC pay-per-view cards will also be streamed live exclusively in the U.S. through the ESPN streaming service.

The two sides announced the deal, which will go into place next month with UFC 236 featuring Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier for the interim UFC lightweight title. Holloway is the reigning UFC featherweight champion.

Earlier this year, the UFC's deal with DirecTV expired right before a PPV card, but the two sides worked out a deal to allow it to be purchased.

"Today's announcement further establishes the strength of the partnership between UFC and ESPN," said UFC president Dana White. "Now our fans will be able to watch all UFC events exclusively on ESPN platforms, including ESPN+, which is an innovative way to deliver fights to our young fan base. I couldn't be more excited to work with ESPN for the next seven years. Together we're going to do amazing things to help grow this sport."

An offer will be made available to new subscribers of ESPN+, as they can receive the streaming network and one UFC pay-per-view for the price of $79.99. The price for UFC pay-per-views will be $59.99 moving forward.

"With the addition of UFC PPV events, we are making ESPN+ an absolute must-have for any fan of the UFC and mixed martial arts," said Kevin Mayer, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer & International, The Walt Disney Company. "In less than a year, ESPN+ has established itself as the leader in direct-to-consumer sports and this new programming agreement adds a significant business to our platform while reinforcing the value and strength of our product and our content lineup."

The agreement between the two will run through 2025. UFC will continue to sell its PPV events to commercial establishments.

