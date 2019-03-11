We previously reported late last month about the dislocated shoulder David Finlay Jr. suffered during his match at NJPW/ROH's Honor Rising event. After Finlay and Juice Robinson failed to capture the ROH World Tag Team Championship from The Briscoes, Finlay managed to pop his shoulder back in to it's appropriate place.

Now, Finlay has announced through Twitter that the diagnosis from his doctor is a torn labrum that requires surgery. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Finlay's recovery time for said surgery will be in the 6 month range.

Finlay is the son of David Edward Finlay, Jr., also known as Fit Finlay, or simply, Finlay. He is a fourth-generation wrestler, and has seen success in NJPW as a former NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship with teammates Ricochet and Satoshi Kojima.

Finlay's recent tweet reads, "The shoulder man said my labrum is torn. He's gotta get deep up in there and tie everything back together or whatever shoulder people do." You can see the full post below:

Thanks to everyone for all the positive vibes! I did dislocated my shoulder last night but it's back in now. I'll see a doctor when I'm home to see what the damage is but hopefully it's nothing too serious.

Thanks again to everyone.

See you in the mountains! — David Finlay (@THEdavidfinlay) February 24, 2019

The shoulder man said my labrum is torn. He's gotta get deep up in there and tie everything back together or whatever shoulder people do. — David Finlay (@THEdavidfinlay) March 7, 2019

Source: F4WOnline