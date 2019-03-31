- Above is the latest NXT Top 5 featuring emotional TakeOver title wins. Beginning at number five: #DIY winning the tag titles (TakeOver: Toronto - 2016), Drew McIntyre defeating Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship (TakeOver: Brooklyn III - 2017), American Alpha winning the tag titles (TakeOver: Dallas - 2016), Sami Zayn beating Neville for the NXT Championship (TakeOver: R Evolution - 2014), and at number one Bayley winning the NXT Women's Championship against Sasha Banks (TakeOver: Brooklyn - 2015).

- Earlier today in the Premier League, Liverpool defeated Tottenham in stoppage time, 2-1. Kyle Martino of NBC Sports captured Sheamus' amazing reaction when his team picked up the last-minute victory.

- Next Saturday at NXT TakeOver: New York, NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream will take on Matt Riddle. On Twitter, Dream showed a video of him dropping Kassius Ohno, then wrote to Riddle, "you're not a bro, you're a ho."

