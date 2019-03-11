- Tonight's WWE RAW from Pittsburgh opened with The Shield giving their farewell address. It was not clear on where WWE plans on going with the group now that they reunited for the six-man win at WWE Fastlane, if they plan on continuing the storyline. Roman Reigns noted that he has business to tend to now that he's back to wrestling and he also said Dean Ambrose has business, even though no one knows what that business is, but that Seth Rollins has the real work to focus on as he challenges WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. You can see video from the farewell address above.

- As noted, Bobby Lashley defeated Finn Balor on tonight's RAW to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. The WWE Stats page noted that this was Lashley's first time winning a WWE title in a 1-on-1 match since he captured the ECW Title from Vince McMahon in a Street Fight at the 2007 One Night Stand pay-per-view.

- WWE has confirmed that Vince McMahon will address Kofi Kingston on this week's SmackDown episode. Below is a promo for the show, which will also feature The Hardy Boys, Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Sheamus, Cesaro, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura in eight-man action, Shane McMahon addressing his WWE Fastlane heel turn on The Miz, plus R-Truth vs. WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe with the title on the line: