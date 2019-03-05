It's good to be the boss.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was named this week to Forbes magazine's annual 'The World's Billionaires' feature. McMahon estimated net worth puts him at a cool $3.2 billion.

McMahon checks in at number 691 on Forbes' list of the world's richest people.

According to Forbes own stats and rankings, McMahon scores a 9 on their self made score and checks in at a 1 in terms of philanthropy.

Last year, Forbes valued McMahon's net worth at $1.7 billion. The $1.5 billion jump for McMahon makes him one of the bigger movers of 2018. Since March 2017, McMahon has been a staple of Forbes' annual list of the world's billionaires.

Per Forbes projections there are currently a little over 2,057 billionaires in the world. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos sits in the number one spot at the list with an estimated net worth of $131 billion.

With WWE set to begin new television deals with USA and Fox in 2019, how far can Vince McMahon move up on the list of billionaires heading into 2020?