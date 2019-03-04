A 3-time and current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion, Vinny Marseglia, took the time to speak with wrestlingepicenter.com about the upcoming, combined ROH/NJPW show, G1 Supercard, taking place in Madison Square Garden on WrestleMania weekend.

For starters, Marseglia is uncertain if he will have a spot on the card during the upcoming NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard event. Whatever the outcome, he's keeping in good spirits and joking about the situation.

"You know, I really don't know [if I'll be on the card]. I haven't heard much about it. But, always check under the ring. You know what I mean?," Marseglia asked with a chuckle.

Once the G1 Supercard event comes to a conclusion in April, Marseglia isn't exactly sure what the next big ROH event will be. For the time being, his focus is totally centered on this upcoming show.

"That is a really good question. I don't have the answer to [what comes next]," Marseglia admitted. "Everyone is so excited leading in to the Supercard, it is hard to say. I'm looking forward to [G1 Supercard] more than anything right now."



After The Elite's Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks decided to part ways with NJPW/ROH and start the process of creating All Elite Wrestling, some may be under the impression that ROH is struggling with their talent. Marseglia believes that ROH is doing just fine, and they will continue trying to deliver the best pro wrestling possible.

"I think losing those guys, you know, everything seems to be OK now," Marseglia said. "Good for those guys for wanting to go out and do something new. From what I've seen, they're succeeding. I think it gives some other people that have not had the opportunity elsewhere to go out and perform. But, we're still fine in Ring of Honor. We're going to prove we're still the best wrestling on the planet...kudos to those guys for trying their own thing and making it work."

NJPW and ROH will present the G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden on April 6. Below is the current card for the event:

* Jay White (c) vs. New Japan Cup 2019 Winner (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny (Titles vs. Titles Match)

Source: wrestlingepicenter