Jimmy Suzuki, the President of Tokyo Championship Wrestling, has just shared via Twitter the unfortunate news that Wally Yamaguchi, better known as "Yamaguchi-san" in WWE, has passed away at the age of 61. It's unclear the cause of death, but Yamaguchi had been dealing with health problems since suffering a stroke in 2017.

Jimmy Suzuki also shared that he will be holding a memorial show for Wally Yamaguchi on March 13.

Yamaguchi entered WWE as Yamaguchi-san in March of 1998 alongside his stable, Kaientai (Dick Togo, Mens Teioh and Funaki). Perhaps their most memorable moment came during a rivalry with WWE's porn star character, Val Venis. Yamaguchi was shown a video of his wife sleeping with Venis, causing outrage and threats that he would punish them both.

Mrs. Yamaguchi-San was rescued by Venis prior to Yamaguchi following through with his promise of revenge on her. The next week however, after Venis finished his match, Yamaguchi and Kaientai appeared to him with a large salami placed on a table. Yamaguchi was shown chopping the salami while shouting to Venis, "I choppy choppy your pee pee!"

You can read the tweets about Yamaguchi's passing below:

My best friend Wally Yamaguchi (Yamaguchi San)passed away .

He had stroke about one year ago. Had hart problem as well and he was on bed for about one year. I'll have my show on March 13 as TCW Wally Yamaguchi Memorial Show. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/bSkErjS9wm — Jimmy Suzuki (?????? (@JimmySuzuki1) March 9, 2019