- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at 6 Superstars who could be the next to earn the title of Mr. WrestleMania after WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The video includes SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Ali, Ricochet, Johnny Gargano, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and WWE NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream.

- WWE Ride Along will return to the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. The episode will feature The New Day in one car plus Andrade and Zelina Vega in the other car. Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute episode:

"New Day celebrates Kofi's big night at Elimination Chamber, while Andrade and Zelina Vega take a relaxing ride through Louisiana!"

- WWE tweeted this promo for Monday's WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of RAW, featuring WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returning to confront Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in Angle's final red brand match on his Farewell Tour, plus six-woman action with The Riott Squad vs. Flair, Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.