- We've noted how WWE NXT Superstar Eric Bugenhagen is on his way to being one of the most popular wrestlers on the black & yellow brand, and it was reported in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter this week that both Bugenhagen and Stacey Ervin, Jr. have been receiving rave reviews behind-the-scenes.

Bugenhagen is also growing his following on social media. Above and below are recent videos from his personal YouTube channel. The above video features The Bugez and his free program to achieve a "Superhero Alpha Aesthetic Whatever Physique" and below are shorter clips of Bugenhagen working out.

- A new thirty-minute episode of WWE Photo Shoot will air on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. The episode will focus on Natalya. Below is the synopsis:

"Natalya recounts more than a decade's worth of highs and lows from her storied sports-entertainment career as The Queen of Harts!"

- Luke Gallows talks about catching redfish in the March 2019 issue of March & Bayou magazine, which is on newsstands now. Gallows is also on the cover of the magazine, seen below:

Slaying the #redfish with #goodbrother @LukeGallowsWWE read all about it ONLY in the March issue of #marshandbayoumagazine on newsstands NOW! #marshandbayou #marshandbayououtfitters #toosweet #goodbrothersdojo #wwe #fishing #louisiana #bestintheworld