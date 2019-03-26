- Above is video of Drew McIntyre speaking to the WWE camera after winning this week's Last Man Standing match over Dean Ambrose on RAW, which was the main event. McIntyre has just one word when asked what he will do to make sure he's the last man standing in his WrestleMania 35 match with Roman Reigns - Claymore.

- This week's RAW featured Elias in a series of videos that were filmed on the streets of New York City, to promote his WrestleMania 35 role as the featured musical act. Those segments were pre-recorded as Elias appeared live at the TD Garden in Boston after RAW went off the air. Elias came to the ring with his guitar but Seth Rollins interrupted him. Rollins wanted Elias to play a song by Dropkick Murphys, but Elias attacked him instead. Rollins fought back and put Elias down with the Stomp to end the segment. Rollins then celebrated and greeted fans at ringside.

- WWE tweeted this promo for tonight's SmackDown episode with fallout from Vince McMahon swerving Kofi Kingston last week, plus The New Day's reaction. As noted earlier, WWE is already advertising Kofi vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan for WrestleMania 35, so it should be interesting to see how they get there on SmackDown.