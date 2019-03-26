- Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle continue his Farewell Tour with a match against AJ Styles, which was billed as Angle's final match on the blue brand. Styles won the match by disqualification due to interference from his WrestleMania 35 opponent, Randy Orton.

Above is video from the Angle vs. Styles match and below is video of Angle talking to the WWE camera about what happened with the interference from Orton. Angle was asked how emotional it was to be back on SmackDown for the Farewell Tour.

"Well, it felt great to be back, it's been a long time," Angle said. "A little disappointed that I didn't have my full match with AJ Styles due to Randy Orton, but I'll take it. The fans came, they watched me one last time, and it felt great being out there. I just had fun."

Angle was also asked if it's sinking in that he is coming up on his last week as an active competitor, or if it's still just surreal.

Angle said, "I don't know, I don't know if anyone's quite ready for retirement or not, especially in this business. It's tough, because this is what you did for 20-something years. I wrestled my whole life, 45 years. So, it's just hard to walk away from it, but there comes a time where you know your body's not going to be able to hold up the way it used to. You have to look at your options and one option is, I want to stay healthy the rest of my life, and the best option for me right now is to sit back and take it easy, and not be a part of the show, but you know, maybe help out behind-the-scenes."

Regarding next week's WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of RAW in Washington, DC, Angle was asked how it will be entering Washington, DC as an Olympic gold medalist for his last TV match against Rey Mysterio. Angle said, "It'll be awesome. Washington, DC, RAW, can't wait. It'll be a special night for me because this will be my final RAW, ever. It'll be emotional as well."

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live in Uncasville, CT as the Mohegan Sun Arena was announced to be Becky Lynch vs. new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, but Flair never came out. Lana came to the ring instead to confront Lynch, ranting on her about her spot in WWE. The segment ended with Becky beating up on Lana and making her tap to the Disarm-Her.

- Triple H took to Twitter this week and congratulated The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart) on going into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

He wrote, "The bedrock of the Hart Family in @WWE and one of the most innovative, hard-hitting, and accomplished tag teams in the history of the business. Congratulations to @BretHart and Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, the #HartFoundation, for being inducted as part of the #WWEHOF Class of 2019!"

