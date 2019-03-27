Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw Ricochet and Aleister Black defeat The Forgotten Sons in the finals of the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
Black and Ricochet will now go on to the NXT "Takeover: New York" event during WrestleMania 35 weekend to challenge NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders. They also received the Dusty Classic trophy.
Below are shots from the finals along with the updated announced card for Takeover, which takes place on Friday, April 5 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
2 of 3 Falls Match for the Vacant NXT Title
Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano
Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title
Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)
NXT Tag Team Titles Match
Ricochet and Aleister Black (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners) vs. The War Raiders (c)
NXT North American Title Match
Matt Riddle vs. The Velveteen Dream (c)
WWE UK Title Match
WALTER vs. Pete Dunne (c)
