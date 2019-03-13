- Above and below, Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay speak about the upcoming ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6 at Madison Square Garden. For Okada, he knew the show was happening in a "famous place" and initially wasn't sure what made the venue so special, until now. He also wanted to get another crack at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and knows his road is through the New Japan Cup.

- Capitol Wrestling sent Wrestling Inc. the following statement on Producer/Director David Sahadi joining Capitol Wrestling Management:

Since their inception in 2017, Capitol Wrestling has focused on being the "new wave" of professional wrestling television, utilizing the vision of legendary producer and director Dan Bynum as senior producer, and Zane Decker guiding the vision and evolution of the weekly 30 minute series. Now, Capitol Wrestling is proud to announce award-winning director and producer for WWE and Impact Wrestling, David Sahadi, as a senior and executive producer and executive broadcasting consultant effective March 12th, 2019. David is best known for his work as a creative executive at WWE, where he conceived, wrote, produced and launched ambitious creative and marketing campaigns and directed over 300 national commercials, three of which aired in the Super Bowl. This work earned him 26 PROMAX Gold Medallion Awards and a National Sports Emmy. "I have not been this excited about the business - as a whole - in nearly 20 years," Sahadi commented. "And to be a part of a company that has such a unique and innovative style, and a team that exudes so much passion, really has me amped! Looking forward to helping build Capitol Wrestling into a global sensation." Capitol Wrestling has been seen by 1.3 million viewers in 2018, and is distributed worldwide via FITE, the Global Wrestling Network, Fight Network UK, Nothing Else On TV, Shuaijiao in China, as well as launching in Zimbabwe on their national station, ZBC, and has launched a long-term marketing relationship with Las Vegas based Magic 7 Media.

- In regards his video above, Will Ospreay commented on how it got him a bit emotional to think he'll actually be performing in Madison Square Garden next month. Ospreay wrote, "Got a little bit emotional. To be able to say that I'm gonna perform at MSG is such a mind blowing thing for me that should be unobtainable. Somehow this dream is coming true, but I want the main event spot so bad. Big shout out to Mumma Ospreay & Poppa Pete."