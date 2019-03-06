AXS TV sent Wrestling Inc. word that Women of Wrestling has been renewed for a second season. It will feature 24 new episodes (up from eight in season one) with a premiere date set for early fall.

Live tapings in association with the new season will be held May 15 and 16 in Los Angeles at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, California. The tapings will begin at 6:30 p.m. PT each night and tickets are available for purchase by clicking here.

In addition to the show, it was also announced that the WOW Training Center in Long Beach will be the first all-women's wrestling school in the United States. The trainers of it will be Tessa Blanchard and Selina Majors.

Below is the full announcement:

"WOW is proud to partner with AXS TV to bring this incredible promotion to viewers across the country," Buss said. "It is an honor to be able to continue this organization's long tradition of showcasing the absolute best in all-female wrestling. The women of WOW appeal to a wide and diverse audience because of their strength, competitive spirit, and impressive athleticism, and the tremendous viewer response we've received is proof of that. This season was just the beginning, and we are all excited to build on our initial success with the delivery of new episodes airing in fall."

Since its AXS TV debut on January 18, 2019, the series has garnered impressive gains in viewership, smashing records en route to establishing itself as one of the highest-performing original series among live viewers in the Network's 18-year history.

"We listened to the fans as to what they wanted to see in women's wrestling and are extremely pleased with the overwhelming response we've received from the viewers, it has been truly incredible," McLane said. "Our Superheroes are authentic and real, and that comes across in each episode. People are captivated by their unique personalities, and they truly get invested in their stories –we are so happy they love tuning in to cheer on their favorite wrestlers. We look forward to providing our viewers with even more insights into the back stories of these amazing athletes and their epic battles with WOW's future episodes on AXS TV."

AXS TV is the exclusive broadcasting home for WOW-Women Of Wrestling, which airs every Friday as part of the Network's highly successful "AXS TV Fights"—a hard-hitting lineup that also includes the New Japan Pro Wrestling promotion, and live MMA action from Legacy Fighting Alliance.

"WOW is the perfect complement to the AXS TV Fights lineup," said Andrew Simon, AXS TV Fights CEO. "Whereas New Japan Pro Wrestling tends to focus on male competitors, WOW offers a totally unique platform that allows these strong female wrestlers to shine, putting the spotlight on their skills as both athletes and entertainers. It has become a very popular part of our Friday night lineup, and we are proud to be able to serve as the long-term home for this groundbreaking promotion."

WOW is the only weekly women's wrestling series on television, and has amassed a dedicated fan base on the strength of the unique personalities and true inspiring stories of the captivating warriors that go toe-to-toe in the promotion's signature purple ring. The series puts the spotlight on WOW's powerhouse roster, featuring over 30 wrestlers including pro wrestling royalty—and current WOW Champion—Tessa Blanchard and Santana Garrett, as well as fan-favorites such as The Beast, Jungle Grrrl, The All-Natural Khloe Hurtz, Fire, Stephy Slays, The Governor's Daughter Abilene Maverick, Samantha Smart, Princess Aussie, and more. In its inaugural season on AXS TV, WOW introduced a fresh crop of emerging new Superheroes to the pro wrestling scene, and treated viewers to an intense rivalry between pro-wrestling legacies, as "Born Legend™" Tessa Blanchard challenged—and ultimately defeated—long-time WOW titleholder Santana Garrett for the coveted championship belt.

The series features insightful ringside commentary by WOW founder, producer, and match-creator McLane, play-by-play announcer Stephen Dickey, and comedienne Eleanor Kerrigan. Additionally, third-generation wrestling star Shaul Guerrero serves as ring announcer for each event.

"I am happy to join Selina Majors in providing women with a fully comprehensive training program designed specifically for them," Blanchard said. "I was trained by men, and while that worked for me, I know a more supportive community for women wanting to join our profession will increase the participation."