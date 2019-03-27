- Above is new video of Joey Coffey sending a warning to Trent Seven ahead of today's WWE NXT UK episode as the Gallus stable looks to reestablish the brand as their kingdom.

"I've been having a think of what I, what we, what Gallus has too do to get back on top," Coffey said. "It's simple when I think about it... all we have to do is get rid of the dead weight and I'm looking at you Trent Seven. You personify dead weight. ... There's no more jokes, I'm not laughing anymore. Gallus, we're going to show exactly why this is our kingdom."

- WWE has announced the following General Admission sessions for WrestleMania 35 Axxess:

General Admission sessions: Thursday, April 4

6 - 10 p.m.

Ember Moon, Ali, Samoa Joe, Lucha House Party, Mandy Rose, Baron Corbin, Alexa Bliss, Aleister Black, Jinder Mahal, Shelton Benjamin, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more! Friday April 5

1 - 5 p.m.

AOP, Beth Phoenix, Drew McIntyre, Zelina Vega, Rusev, Ruby Riott, Sting, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mandy Rose, Lacey Evans, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more! Friday April 5

6 - 10 p.m.

Rey Mysterio, Sonya Deville, Trish Stratus, The Usos, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Samoa Joe, Ember Moon, Apollo Crews, Elias, Kurt Angle, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more! Saturday April 6

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Titus O'Neil, Alexa Bliss, Andrade, Kevin Owens, Alicia Fox, R-Truth, Sami Zayn, The Revival, Rowan, Mark Henry, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more! Saturday April 6

1 - 5 p.m.

Lacey Evans, Kurt Angle, Aleister Black, Lana, Velveteen Dream, Beth Phoenix, Shinsuke Nakamura, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, Johnny Gargano, Ricochet, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more! Saturday

6 - 10 p.m.

Sami Zayn, Finn Bálor, Adam Cole, The Bar, Toni Storm, Lio Rush, Velveteen Dream, Bianca Belair, Nikki Cross, Harper, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more! Sunday April 7

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sting, Kevin Nash, Ruby Riott, Ivory, Pete Dunne, Sami Zayn, Zack Ryder, Sin Cara, Cedric Alexander, Lana, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more! Monday

12 - 4 p.m.

Carmella, R-Truth, Shinsuke Nakamura, Harlem Heat, Lita, Samoa Joe, The IIconics, Mandy Rose, Naomi, WWE Legends, Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and much more! TICKET INFORMATION

General Admission tickets – $55*

General Admission tickets include: * Autographs and photos with WWE Superstars and Legends

* Enjoy matches, Q&As and contests in the Main Ring

* Prices are PER SESSION and do not include applicable fees.

* Talent subject to CHANGE. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Instagram today and sent a message of mutual respect to AJ Styles following their match on last night's WWE SmackDown, which was Angle's final blue brand match as a part of his Farewell Tour. Styles ended up winning the match by disqualification due to interference from Randy Orton.

"Mutual Respect. That's the relationship I have with @ajstylesp1," Angle wrote. "I wish our match would have gone without interruption from @randyorton but we don't always get what we wish for. BUT we should always make the most out of any situation we are in. Stay positive!! My #farewelltour is going pretty well. Thank you #WWEUniverse #itstrue"

You can see Angle's full post below: