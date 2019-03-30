- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most significant milestones achieved by female Superstars at WrestleMania events.

The video includes Nia Jax winning the RAW Women's Title from Alexa Bliss in her WrestleMania debut last year at #10, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze defeating Leilani Kai at WrestleMania 10 to retain the Women's Title for #9, WWE Hall of Famer Lita declaring Divas to be Superstars and revealing the new Women's Title on the WrestleMania 32 Kickoff at #3, current RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey making Stephanie McMahon tap out in her debut at WrestleMania 34 for #2, and current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeating Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks for the inaugural Women's Title at WrestleMania 32 for the #1 spot.

- The WWE crews are currently dealing with a "logistical nightmare" in the preparation and execution of WrestleMania 35, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes. It was noted that this year's WrestleMania event has caused the most headache as far as travel, hotel and scheduling goes. Apparently pulling off the biggest show of the year in the New York and New Jersey area is proving to be a tough job this year. WWE previously hosted WrestleMania 29 at MetLife Stadium in 2013 and WV said they would be surprised to see WrestleMania return to the same area within 6 years like they did this time.

- Paul Heyman took to Twitter today and responded to a WWE tweet on how Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In the Bank contract at WrestleMania 31 to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title from Roman Reigns and then-champion Brock Lesnar in the main event.

Heyman said Lesnar had Rollins "dead to rights" but Reigns saved his friend from "sure annihilation" by The Beast. Heyman also said Lesnar would address and end this at WrestleMania 35 when he defends the WWE Universal Title against Rollins.

Heyman wrote, "Let's address this, @WWE … 1 - @BrockLesnar had @WWERollins dead to rights 2 - Only @WWERomanReigns saved #SethRollins from sure annihilation 3 - I assure you, @BrockLesnar will address this (and end this) at @WrestleMania"

You can see Heyman's full tweet below: