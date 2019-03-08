We're less than one month away from WrestleMania 35 and WWE has just two matches announced for the biggest show of the year - Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Flair vs. Rousey will be changed to a Triple Threat with Becky Lynch after Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view when Lynch faces Flair in a singles match to earn a spot in the WrestleMania 35 match. The rest of the WrestleMania 35 card should start to be locked down after Sunday's pay-per-view and next week's TV shows.

There's still no word yet on what The Undertaker will be doing at WrestleMania but if he is booked at all, we should find out in the next few weeks or so.

It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that word from within WWE is that WrestleMania 35 will feature several multi-man or multi-team matches as they try to fit a loaded roster on the card.

Below is a look at the rumored card for WrestleMania 35, which takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It should be noted that most of these matches are just rumored and not confirmed by WWE or any source:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan

Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tournament Winner vs. Buddy Murphy

Multi-Woman Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

TBA vs. Asuka

Multi-Team Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

RAW Team vs. SmackDown Team vs. WWE NXT Team vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Multi-Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Revival

Multi-Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. The Hardys vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena or TBA vs. Samoa Joe

Multi-Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental

TBA vs. Finn Balor

Batista vs. Triple H

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin or Dean Ambrose

6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal