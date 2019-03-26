- Above is video of Baron Corbin speaking to the crowd during the commercial break before his win over Apollo Crews at last night's WWE RAW in Boston. Corbin ripped on the fans and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who he will face in Angle's Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35.

"Whine and cry, it's filled my social media feed for over a week now, but that's what you guys do, is whine and cry when you don't get what you want," Corbin said. "But that's why all of you are sitting out there and I'm standing in this ring. Kurt Angle, he chose me as his WrestleMania opponent and honestly that's a fantastic choice. Did you not hear all of my credentials a few seconds ago? I'm the former Acting General Manager of Monday Night RAW, I am a former Golden Gloves champion, I am a former United States Champion, I am a former Money In the Bank champion, and I am a former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner. And possibly after WrestleMania, actually as a matter of fact, after WrestleMania I will be your new Olympic gold medalist. So, keep whining and crying because it's not going to change what I'm going to do to Kurt at WrestleMania, and it's not going to change what I'm going to do to this guy right now."

- Part of the WWE WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show will air on the USA Network at 6pm ET, likely the second and final hour as the main card is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET. It looks like the Kickoff will begin at 5pm ET but the WWE website lists the event start time at 5:30pm. The Kickoff will also air on the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter There's no word yet on what matches will air on the Kickoff.

- Paul Heyman took to Twitter today to remind fans he said Charlotte Flair would be in a WrestleMania main event during a Q&A a few years ago. It's now confirmed that Flair, Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will headline WrestleMania 35.

Heyman, who has often praised Flair, shared a link to a video from his WrestleMania 33 Axxess Q&A and wrote, "Let's give me the credit I deserve, shall we? When I said @MsCharlotteWWE would main event @WWE @WrestleMania, it wasn't a prediction … IT WAS A SPOILER!!!"

You can see Heyman's full tweet below: