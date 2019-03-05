Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show, while you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.

General Manager Drake Maverick recaps last weeks championship tournament matches, where Tony Nese and Drew Gulak advanced, and will be facing each other next week. Maverick then hypes up this evening's round, which sees Humberto Carrillo take on Oney Lorcan, and Cedric Alexander face Akira Tozawa in the main event.

Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English welcome us back to another jam-packed edition of 205 Live. They quickly review the tournament bracket on the road towards determining Buddy Murphy's WrestleMania opponent.

Highlight reel of Oney Lorcan is played. It contains footage from his time in NXT, NXT UK, 205, and SmackDown. Lorcan says that being able to face Murphy at Wresltemania would be the greatest moment of his career. However tonight, he's focused on Humberto Carrillo, and promises to do whatever it takes to win tonight's matchup.

Lorcan makes his way to the ring. Carrillo is out second. A backstage promo that he cut earlier is played...saying that he came to 205 to face the best of the best...and that he'll be going on to Wrestlemania.

Oney Lorcan versus Humberto Carrillo First Round of the Champions Tournament

Tie-up. Lorcan pushes Carrillo up off the ropes. Referee separates them. Lorcan and Carrillo exchange headlock takedowns, and stare each other down after a stalemate exchange.

Lorcan attempts a strike but Carrillo uses his agility and takes Lorcan down with a frankensteiner. Arm-drag from Carrillo and he focuses on Lorcan's arm. Lorcan gets to his feet and forces Carrillo into the corner...again attempting a strike but again Carrillo dodges it. Lorcan takes control with a headlock. Carrillo tries to break it but Lorcan maintains the hold. A few corner break-ups. Shoving match between both men...that pisses Lorcan off who finally lands a vicious chop to Carrillo's chest. He follows that up with a basement dropkick that sends Carrillo to the outside. In hot pursuit...Lorcan nails Carrillo with a vertical suplex to the arena floor.

Back in the ring, Lorcan keeps Carrillo at bay with a corner lariat and another chop. Huge running uppercut from Lorcan. He snags on another headlock immediately. Crowd tries to rally Carrillo back into the matchup....Carrillo uses joint manipulation to escape the hold...big right hand from Carrillo but Lorcan fires back with more chops. McGuinness calls Lorcan a world-class golfer when he swings those strikes.

Backstage, Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak are watching...rooting Carrillo on.

Carrillo mounts his comeback. He catches Lorcan with his signature elevated arm-drag. Lorcan rolls to the outside...Carrillo with a suicide dive! He throws Lorcan back in...standing moonsault! Lorcan ends up on the outside again...twisting con hilo from Carrillo! He attempts a springboard attack but Lorcan slows him down with an uppercut. With Carrillo on the apron...Lorcan goes for an exploder...Carrillo blocks it. Lorcan ends up on the apron...he lands a few more stiff strikes...fisherman suplex from Lorcan right on the apron!!! He rolls Carrillo in for the cover....Carrillo kicks out. Lorcan goes for a half-and-half suplex...Carrillo rolls him up! Huge slaps from Lorcan! Carrillo responds with a huge superkick! Powerbomb nearly wins it for Carrillo. He climbs to the top for a moonsault...Lorcan gets the boots up! Half-and-half suplex! Lorcan wins it!

Oney Lorcan wins by pinfall and advances to the next round

Gulak and Gallagher are livid backstage that Carrillo lost due to a high-risk maneuver.

Commentary team gives us an updated bracket...they look on to who will face Lorcan in tonight's main event.

Mike and Maria Kanellis are screaming at Drake Maverick backstage. He asks why he wasn't added to the Championship tournament. Maverick says that Kanellis's win loss record doesn't qualify him to compete, but he's set up a match for him tonight against a local competitor. An angry Maria tells Maverick that her husband is a 16 year vet, and doesn't need to prove anything before they both walk away.

Mike Kanellis is on his way to the ring, accompanied with Maria. His opponent...a local named Colby Corino...is already in the ring. Kanellis attacks Corino before the bell...stomping him down. Ref asks Corino if he wants to start the match...before he can answer Kanellis destroys him with a running lariat. He hits Corino with his finisher. Referee declares the match a no-contest. Maria and Mike stand over Corino, before exiting the ring. Aiden English questions Mike's tactics, growling "Just take the win."

Promo from Tony Nese, who says he is one round closer towards going to Wrestlemania, which is in his home-state. To do that, he has to defeat Drew Gulak. Nese tells Gulak that he will not be facing the same man that he's defeated in the past.

Promo from Cedric Alexander. Alexander says he'll do whatever it takes to be a champion once again, regardless of how many opportunities he gets.

Akira Tozawa is on his way to the ring, which means it's main event time! Cedric Alexander is out second.

Akira Tozawa versus Cedric Alexander First Round of the Champions Tournament