Drew Gulak welcomes us to the show from the backstage area. He says that the semifinals of a tournament is people's favorite, before he calls out Tony Nese for always choking in the big spot. "I own Tony Nese," growls Gulak. He promises to tap Nese out.

Nese is elsewhere cutting his own promo. He says that in the past, Gulak has dissected every little mistake he has made. "You have no idea what I'm willing to do to go to Wrestlemania," says Nese.

Promo from Oney Lorcan. He commends Cedric Alexander for his experience and his achievements within the division. Lorcan claims that it's nothing personal, but he will do whatever it takes to get through Alexander, and head to WrestleMania.

Finally a promo from Alexander. He calls Lorcan a bad man, but reminds him that the division runs through him, and tonight is the first step to retaking his throne.

Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English welcome us to the show, and run down the brackets of the championship tournament.

An Instagram video is shown from cruiserweight champion Buddy Murphy from his hometown of Melbourne. He congratulates the four competitors in the semifinals, complimenting each man for their accolades. He says no matter who wins..."You just can't stop the unstoppable."

Cedric Alexander is on his way out for the evening's first bout. Oney Lorcan comes out second.

Cedric Alexander versus Oney Lorcan Semifinals of the Championship Tournament