General Manager Drake Maverick recaps the last few weeks of 205, which includes the results of the championship tournament he set to determine a new cruiserweight title challenger for Buddy Murphy at WrestleMania. The final two competitors, Cedric Alexander and Tony Nese, will meet in the evening's main event.

Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English welcome us to another exciting hour of 205 Live. They take another look at the championship brackets, before hyping up the tournament finals in the main event.

Mike Kanellis, along with wife Maria, is out for our first bout of the evening. Last week Drake Maverick hinted to Kanellis that he doesn't have too many chances left to remain in the division if he loses again. Maria gets on the microphone and calls her husband the greatest wrestler in the world. She then calls the crowd lazy and disrespectful for giving zero reaction to Kanellis. She promises that her husband will prove Maverick, and everyone attendance wrong.

Akira Tozawa comes out.

Mike Kanellis versus Akira Tozawa

Tie-up. Waist-lock and takedown from Tozawa. Kanellis gets to the ropes and yells at the ref to get Tozawa off of him. Second tie-up...back-and-forth struggle...Kanellis pushes Tozawa into the corner and the ref has to break the two men up again. Kanellis surprises Tozawa with a kick to the gut before they grapple again. Quick sequence of covers from both men...Tozawa takes advantage with a PK, followed by a jumping senton. Clothesline sends Kanellis to the outside. Tozawa goes for his suicide dive but Kanellis cuts him off with a superkick! Cover but Tozawa kicks out with ease.

Kanellis wears Tozawa down with stomps to the corner plus a vertical suplex right in the center of the ring. Tozawa lands a few elbows but Kanellis slows him down with a reverse elbow of his own. Rear chinlock from Kanellis. Tozawa breaks the hold...Kanellis makes him pay with a clubbing forearm to the back of the head. Tozawa chains together a frankensteiner and a shining wizard. He climbs...missile dropkick from Tozawa. Pinfall attempt...Kanellis kicks out at two. Tozawa catches Kanellis with an octopus stretch submission right in the middle of the ring...Kanellis overpowers Tozawa and slams him to the mat. Both men are down.

Kanellis and Tozawa trade strikes in the center of the ring. Tozawa drops Kanellis with his fake-out haymaker. Kanellis fires right back with a pop-u spinebuster. Tozawa gets a shoulder up on the pinfall. Kanellis climbs the middle-rope...Tozawa meets him with a thrusting pump kick. Tozawa climbs and goes for a superplex...instead Kanellis picks up Tozawa in a firemans carry and drops Tozawa with a Metalik Driver. Kanellis with the cover...Tozawa kicks out! Kanellis is frustrated, he walks over to Maria who tells him to finish Tozawa. Kanellis goes for his finisher but Tozawa evades landing a trouble in paradise! He goes to climb for the senton but Maria distracts him! Tozawa goes to the other side...senton but Kanellis gets the knees up! Cross-Rhodes! Kanellis gets the win.

Mike Kanellis wins by pinfall

Commentary gives Kanellis credit for finally securing a big victory.

Backstage Cedric Alexander is interviewed. He says he feels confident because last year at this very same time he was also in the tournament finals, and that led him to becoming champion. Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese roll up. Nese says that he's a different man, and more competitive then he's ever been. Murphy berates Alexander...stating that he was once a champion, but he couldn't stay champion. Alexander plays Murphy and Nese against each other. Alexander claims that Murphy doesn't believe Nese can win...and that frightens him. Alexander leaves, and Nese and Murphy remain friendly...for now.

Commentary tells us that next week will be a six-man tag bout between the Lucha House Party and Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, and Humberto Carrillo.

Main event time! Tony Nese is out first...followed by Cedric Alexander.

Cedric Alexander versus Tony Nese Championship Tournament Finals

Tie-up. Alexander takes early advantage with a waist-lock. Hammerlock by Nese. He brings Alexander to the mat by applying pressure to the wrist. Alexander pops up and reverses the pressure. Nese drops to his back and kicks up to break the hold...he follows up with an arm-drag and maintains pressure on the arm. Alexander escapes but walks right into another arm-drag. Nese rolls Alexander up in the corner...Alexander breaks free and rolls Nese up in the crucifix pin...Nese escapes. Staredown.

On the second exchange, Nese with a single-leg takedown and goes right back to the arm he was targeting earlier. Alexander forces him into the corner and the referee gets in between them. Irish-whip from Alexander...Nese answers with an elbow. Headscissor attempt from Alexander...Nese blocks it...dropkick from Nese. Back to the arm. Alexander hits his signature headscissor and dropkick combo. Nese kicks out at one during the pin. Big chop sends Nese to the mat. Another from Alexander. Headlock applied. Alexander bounces off the ropes but Nese trips him up...he goes for his springboard moonsault but Alexander dodges it. Basement dropkick right to the back of Nese's head. Crowd soley behind Alexander.