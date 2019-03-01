- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph, featuring 5 Superstars who trashed titles - Daniel Bryan trashing the main WWE Title belt in 2019, JBL trashing John Cena's spinner WWE United States Title in 2005, WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Kevin Nash trashing the WCW Television Title in 1999, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin tossing the WWE Intercontinental Title off a bridge in 1997, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze trashing the WWE Women's Title on WCW Monday Nitro in 1995.

- WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Ricochet are scheduled to appear at The Adventureland Store in Blackwood, NJ on Sunday, March 10, the day of WWE Fastlane in Cleveland, OH. Ciampa is currently out of action with a neck injury and Ricochet is not currently scheduled for Fastlane, but they could make it to the pay-per-view if they flew. The appearance is scheduled to run from 12pm until 2pm. Ticket prices are $100, $150 and $200. The $60 base tickets are sold out.

- As seen below, the brackets have been released for the WWE 205 Live #1 contender's tournament. The winner will earn a WrestleMania 35 match with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Drew Gulak defeated Brian Kendrick on this week's show while Tony Nese defeated Kalisto to advance. Tuesday's 205 Live show from Philadelphia will feature Oney Lorcan vs. Humberto Carrillo and Cedric Alexander vs. Akira Tozawa. The winner of Gulak vs. Nese will go on to the finals to face Lorcan, Carrillo, Alexander or Tozawa.