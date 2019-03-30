WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks announced tonight on Twitter that she is releasing shoes exclusively available at footlocker.com and at the Foot Locker Times Square location. The shoes are "Sasha Banks Edition" and are part of the Fila and WWE collaboration. They will be launching on April 4.

Banks isn't the only WWE star who has shoes exclusively at footlocker.com: Kofi Kingston shared on his official Instagram a pair of shoes inspired by The New Day. He wrote that there are only 483 pairs made in honor of their record tag title run and they will be released on April 5. The shoes will also be available at the Foot Locker Times Square location.

WWE has also partnered with Chalk Line Apparel and Foot Locker to create wrestling shirts and jackets inspired by music album covers. The line is designed by graphic artist Dan Gamache and is based on albums by TLC, Henry Rollins, Kendrick Lamar, and Korn. You can check out the shirts and jackets here.

Below are the posts about their new shoes:

I can't believe I have my own shoe @footlocker @FILAUSA next makeup ?????????????? — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 31, 2019