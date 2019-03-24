After nine seasons with the New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski announced his official retirement today. His typically outgoing friend and WWE star, Mojo Rawley, sent him a message on Twitter. Rawley ended his message with: "It's about to get really wild now. The best is yet to come!"

Many replied to the tweet with speculation that Gronk was coming to WWE. His full quote was: Congrats to my brother Rob Gronkowski on retirement. Best to ever play the position in NFL history. Proud of your career and even more proud to be your friend. It's about to get really wild now. The best is yet to come!"

WWE also shared the company's congratulations on Twitter. They shared a clip from when Rob Gronkowski helped Mojo Rawley win the Andre Battle Royal at the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff event. WWE captioned it: "Congratulations go out to Rob Gronkowski on his retirement from the NFL and a fantastic career!"

You can read the full tweets below:

