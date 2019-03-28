Triple H has announced that WrestleMania 35 Axxess will feature another Worlds Collide theme with male and female Superstars from WWE NXT, NXT UK, RAW, SmackDown and 205 Live doing battle at each session. The matches will air over four WWE Network specials. There will also be three NXT UK TV episodes taped at Axxess.

Themes for the WWE Network specials are NXT vs. NXT Alumni, Cruiserweights Collide, Brands Battle and Women Collide.

Below is the full announcement on the tapings with matches confirmed, plus Triple H's tweet: