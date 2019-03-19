- As noted, last night's WWE RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix declare that she's ready to come out of retirement to face WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley at WrestleMania 35, teaming with Natalya. Above is post-RAW video of Phoenix talking about her history in Chicago. Natalya promises that the Divas of Doom will win the tag titles at WrestleMania.

- WWE has announced that Dana Brooke suffered an injury in her loss to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey on last night's RAW. Below is the storyline announcement:

Dana Brooke taken to medical facility for evaluation Dana Brooke was injured at the hands of Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation. The injury occurred after Rousey locked in the Armbar and earned a submission victory over Brooke in their Raw Women's Championship Match. After the bell, Rousey refused to release the hold and applied additional pressure on Brooke's left arm. After a physical altercation involving referees and security guards, Rousey left the arena with her husband, fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne. Stay with WWE.com as more details on this story become available.

- Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and wrote the following after defeating Seth Rollins in the main event of last night's RAW. McIntyre says he has now conquered all of The Shield. As noted, McIntyre issued a WrestleMania 35 challenge to Roman Reigns on last night's RAW.