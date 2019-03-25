WWE has confirmed that the RAW Women's Title Triple Threat between champion Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will be the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Below is the full announcement on the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event:

For the first time in WWE history, a women's match will be the main event of WrestleMania as the Raw Women's Championship Match featuring Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch will take place on Sunday, April 7, in front of a capacity crowd at MetLife Stadium and streaming live on WWE Network around the world.

Ronda Rousey is the current Raw Women's Champion, Olympic medalist, the first female UFC Champion and the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. She is also an actress and New York Times bestselling author. Charlotte Flair is a seven-time Champion in WWE, a former Division 1 volleyball player, philanthropist and author. She is the daughter of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Becky Lynch is the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble winner, a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and was named Wrestler of the Year by both Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports in 2018. She was also the first woman ever to top ESPN's WWE Power Rankings.

At WrestleMania 32 in 2016, WWE re-branded the Divas Division the Women's Division and unveiled a new Women's Championship title. Since that time, the women's evolution has placed a greater spotlight on WWE's female Superstars, including more prominent storylines and deeper character development that showcases their athleticism, charisma and star power.

Last October, WWE held it's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event, Evolution, in front of a sold-crowd and millions more watching on WWE Network.