WWE has announced that Grammy Award-winning Gospel singer Yolanda Adams will be singing "America the Beautiful" to kick off the main card of WrestleMania 35.

Adams is the third musical performance announced for the biggest show of the year. Rocker Joan Jett will perform the "Bad Reputation" theme song for RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey during her entrance in the main event. They also announced that Elias will be the featured musical guest.

Below is WWE's announcement on the performance along with Adams' Instagram video: