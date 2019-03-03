WWE revealed Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" anchors, Michael Che and Colin Jost will be appearing on tomorrow's RAW. Below is the full preview:

For Monday Night Raw, they're Michael Che & Colin Jost! Yes, the popular duo of SNL's "Weekend Update" will be special guests on tomorrow's Raw from Philadelphia. With neither Che or Jost afraid to tell it like it is, what will the two popular personalities have in store for the longest running episodic program in television history? Find out tomorrow night!

As noted, on SmackDown, Charlotte announced she would be appearing on this week's RAW. Charlotte said she is expecting to be crowned the new WWE RAW Women's Champion after Ronda Rousey left it in the ring in protest of Becky Lynch being pulled from her WrestleMania match.