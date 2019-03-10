WWE has announced Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor for Monday's post-Fastlane edition of RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The title will be on the line.
As noted, Monday's RAW will also feature a face-off between Batista and Triple H as the Road to WrestleMania 35 really heats up.
Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET tomorrow night and stay tuned for more updates on the show.
TOMORROW NIGHT on #RAW...— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2019
- @FinnBalor defends the #ICTitle against @fightbobby
- @TripleH and @DaveBautista will meet FACE-TO-FACE pic.twitter.com/C48QhcuIlA