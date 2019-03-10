WWE has announced Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor for Monday's post-Fastlane edition of RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The title will be on the line.

As noted, Monday's RAW will also feature a face-off between Batista and Triple H as the Road to WrestleMania 35 really heats up.

