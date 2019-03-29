WWE has officially announced the 2nd annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal for WrestleMania 35.
Superstars confirmed for the match as of this writing are Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James and Zelina Vega.
WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 35:
WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss
WrestleMania 35 Special Guest Correspondents: SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost
WrestleMania 35 Featured Musical Act: Elias
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Title Match
Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (c)
Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title
SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)
WWE Intercontinental Match
Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles
The IIconics vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)
No Holds Barred Match
Triple H vs. Batista
Triple H's career will be on the line.
Falls Count Anywhere Match
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Braun Strowman, SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost, TBA
2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal
Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, TBA
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
Below are rumored matches for WrestleMania 35:
Multi-Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Revival (c)
Multi-Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. The Hardys vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. The Usos (c)