- Above is the latest episode from Aiden English's Wrestling with Whiskey YouTube channel, featuring a Limousin Rye from the Dancing Goat Distillery in Cambridge, WI.
- WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik turns 77 years old today.
- "Work (WrestleMania Mix)" by Chris Classic has been announced as one of the WrestleMania 35 theme songs. WWE tweeted the following on the theme:
