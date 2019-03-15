- Above is the latest episode from Aiden English's Wrestling with Whiskey YouTube channel, featuring a Limousin Rye from the Dancing Goat Distillery in Cambridge, WI.

- WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik turns 77 years old today.

- "Work (WrestleMania Mix)" by Chris Classic has been announced as one of the WrestleMania 35 theme songs. WWE tweeted the following on the theme: