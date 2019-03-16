Thanks to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's iconic "Austin 3:16" promo, today WWE and wrestling fans are celebrating the Hall of Famer on "3/16 Day."

In the video above, WWE ran through some of Austin's biggest moments with the company. Below, Becky Lynch reenacted Austin's 1996 King of the Ring promo after he defeated Jake "The Snake" Roberts to win the tournament.

The current sale on WWE Shop is also in honor of today with 25% off orders over $30, no code is needed, simply click here to receive the savings. The sale runs until tonight at 11:59 pm PT.

Johnny Gargano also commented on the day, "Happy #316Day! Yes, you better believe that's 100% Grade A Hi-C Ecto Cooler in those cans." As of this writing, Austin hasn't commented yet on social media.