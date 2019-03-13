- Sheamus participates in a full body circuit workout with SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- WWE previously announced R-Truth vs. WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe for this week's SmackDown broadcast, but the match never happened. Joe instead teamed with Andrade for a tag team loss to Truth and Rey Mysterio. There was no mention of the Truth vs. Joe match being nixed. Last week's SmackDown saw Joe defeat Truth for the title.

There's still no word yet on Joe's WrestleMania 35 challenger but this week's SmackDown saw him attack Andrade, Truth and Mysterio to keep that feud going. John Cena vs. Joe had been rumored at one point but word now is that Cena will not be Joe's opponent for the biggest show of the year.

- Seth Rollins took to Twitter last night and expressed his excitement over the WrestleMania 35 card. Rollins was responding to a tweet on his match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and the Batista vs. Triple H No Holds Barred match.

Rollins wrote, "As a fan, this Mania is shaping up to be really awesome on paper."

