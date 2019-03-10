Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in a Triple Threat for the title is now official for WrestleMania 35.

Tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view saw Lynch defeat Flair by disqualification after Rousey hit the ring and dropped one shot at Lynch while Flair had her in a Figure Eight submission. Per the stipulation, Lynch was added to the Flair vs. Rousey match at WrestleMania to make it a Triple Threat.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Below is the updated rumored card. It should be noted that these matches are only rumored. The WWE Universal Title match and the RAW Women's Title match are the only matches announced by WWE.

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan

Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tournament Winner vs. Buddy Murphy

Multi-Woman Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

TBA vs. Asuka

Multi-Team Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

RAW Team vs. SmackDown Team vs. WWE NXT Team vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Multi-Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Revival

Multi-Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. The Hardys vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena or TBA vs. Samoa Joe

Multi-Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental

TBA vs. Finn Balor

Batista vs. Triple H

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin or Dean Ambrose

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax

6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal