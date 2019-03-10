Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in a Triple Threat for the title is now official for WrestleMania 35.
Tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view saw Lynch defeat Flair by disqualification after Rousey hit the ring and dropped one shot at Lynch while Flair had her in a Figure Eight submission. Per the stipulation, Lynch was added to the Flair vs. Rousey match at WrestleMania to make it a Triple Threat.
WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Below is the updated rumored card. It should be noted that these matches are only rumored. The WWE Universal Title match and the RAW Women's Title match are the only matches announced by WWE.
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan
Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Tournament Winner vs. Buddy Murphy
Multi-Woman Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
TBA vs. Asuka
Multi-Team Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles
RAW Team vs. SmackDown Team vs. WWE NXT Team vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley
Multi-Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Revival
Multi-Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. The Hardys vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. The Usos
WWE United States Title Match
John Cena or TBA vs. Samoa Joe
Multi-Man Match for the WWE Intercontinental
TBA vs. Finn Balor
Batista vs. Triple H
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin or Dean Ambrose
WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax
6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal