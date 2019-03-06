A new SEC filing by WWE has revealed 2019 salary pay for the top 5 executives - Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, Co-President George Barrios, Co-President Michelle Wilson, Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul Levesque (Triple H), and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Production Kevin Dunn.

Below are the base salaries with their 2018 and 2017 comparisons:

* McMahon - $1.4 million in 2019, equal with 2018 and 2017

* Barrios - $935,250 in 2019, up from $870,000 in 2018 and $783,510 in 2017

* Wilson - $935,250 in 2019, up from $870,000 in 2018 and $791,044 in 2017

* Triple H - $710,000 in 2019, up from $684,125 in 2018 and $650,000 in 2017

* Dunn - $950,000 in 2019, up from $925,000 in 2018 and $909,560 in 2017

These are just their base salaries and the list does not include any bonuses or stock options, or Triple H's talent pay. Below is the total compensation for 2018 (which includes salary, stock awards, non-equity incentive plan compensation and other compensation), with their 2017 and 2016 comparisons:

* McMahon - $5,658,238 million in 2018, up from $3,087,537 in 2017 and $3,071,600 in 2016

* Barrios - $9,108,342 in 2018, up from $1,943,808 in 2017 and $4,311,056 in 2016

* Wilson - $9,188,586 in 2018, up from $1,962,637 in 2017 and $4,317,617 in 2016

* Triple H (includes his pay as a performer) - $5,031,459 in 2018, up from $3,223,716 in 2017 and $3,993,417 in 2016

* Dunn - $5,932,114 in 2018, up from $2,306,369 in 2017 and $ 4,637,652 in 2016

Triple H's pay as a performer for 2018 was $3,069,667, up from $1,493,640 in 2017 and $2,471,961 in 2016. Stephanie McMahon made a total of $2.81 million in 2018, which included her non-executive pay. Shane McMahon made $955,175 in performer pay in 2018.