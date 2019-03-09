The current betting odds for this Sunday's Fastlane event are predicting that none of the five championships being defended will change hands. With all champions favored to successfully defend, significantly in almost all cases, we can expect established champions going into Wrestlemania next month. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

Becky Lynch is heavily favored against Charlotte Flair, without question due to the stipulation of this match being Lynch's last chance to be added back into the Wrestlemania main event with Flair and Ronda Rousey.

The Shield, in what is being touted as their final reunion, is healthily favored to topple Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Elsewhere on the card, Andrade is projected to overcome Rey Mysterio.

Below is a list of the full odds. Minus signs indicate the favorite and plus signs represent the underdog. The corresponding numbers measure how favored or unfavored that particular wrestler(s) happen to be.

WWE Championship

Daniel Bryan (c) -475 vs Kevin Owens +325

WWE Smackdown Women's Championship

Asuka (c) -420 vs Mandy Rose +300

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) -825 vs The Miz & Shane McMahon +475

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Boss 'n' Hug Connection (c) -475 vs Nia Jax & Tamina +325

Raw Tag Team Championships

The Revival (c) -200 vs Aleister Black & Ricochet +190 vs Bobby Roode & Chad Gable +500

The Shield -395 vs Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley +275

Becky Lynch -825 vs Charlotte Flair +475

Andrade -190 vs Rey Mysterio +134