Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Fastlane Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from The Q Arena in Cleveland, OH.

Our live coverage starts at 6pm ET with the pre-show

- The 2019 WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show opens up as Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. We see fans outside of The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. We go in to Coach and he's joined by Sam Roberts, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on the panel. Beth reveals she will be doing guest commentary for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles match tonight. The panel goes over tonight's card.

