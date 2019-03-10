- Above is the 2019 WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show video, featuring Jonathan Coachman, Sam Roberts, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

- Speaking of Phoenix, she will be doing guest commentary for tonight's Fastlane match between WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley and Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka.

- Christian is backstage visiting at tonight's pay-per-view from The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, according to PWInsider. He's likely just backstage visiting.

- Below is the Tale of the Tape for tonight's Fastlane match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. If she wins, Lynch will be added to Flair vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 to make it a Triple Threat, but she will be "done" if she loses, according to Stephanie McMahon.