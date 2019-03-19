- The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel continues to give fans a look at life outside of the ring for WWE NXT Superstars. They just released this video of Ricochet visiting the barber before the NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" event back in late January.

- WWE filed to trademark the "Skull King" name for merchandise use back on Wednesday, March 6. The Skull King nickname is for Triple H, who will face Batista in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35. Now WWE has filed for another "Skull King" trademark. They filed this trademark on Thursday, March 14 for other use. The following use description was provided to the USPTO:

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

- Kofi Kingston tweeted the following to hype tonight's big Gauntlet Match on SmackDown. Kofi will face Randy Orton, The Bar, Rowan and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe and if he wins, he will go on to face WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

The WWE stats page notes that no WWE Superstar has ever won a Gauntlet Match where they were responsible for eliminating more than 4 opponents in a row by himself. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin eliminated 5 straight members of The Corporation during a 1999 Gauntlet Match on RAW, but he was eliminated by the 6th opponent - Vince McMahon.