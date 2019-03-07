WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has officially joined the WWE creative team, according to PWInsider.

Jarrett's new role with the writing team is said to be a full-time executive-level role.

WWE continues to make moves that will strengthen the creative team. Bruce Prichard was brought back as a Senior Vice President a few weeks back and Paul Heyman has taken on a more prominent role with the team, becoming more intimately involved in writing & producing the WrestleMania 35 storylines for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

See Also Jeff Jarrett Talks About How WWE Has Changed Since He Was With The Company

Jarrett returned to WWE in January for a men's Royal Rumble Match appearance, and was then hired as a backstage Producer. He was involved in last week's RAW and SmackDown production meetings, and then spent several days last week at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT before officially being added to the writing team.