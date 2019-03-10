It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix could be coming out of retirement for a match at WrestleMania 35.

Tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view saw Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax double team Phoenix after the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles match, which ended with Sasha Banks and Bayley retaining their titles over Snuka and Jax. The losers attacked the winners after the match and that led to Phoenix and Snuka having words. Jax then attacked Phoenix from behind and the double team on The Glamazon began.

The double team continued in the ring until Natalya ran down to make the save. Jax and Snuka would get the upperhand once again and end the segment with the former Divas of Destruction recovering in the ring. There's now speculation on the Divas of Destruction vs. the Samoan Slaughterhouse for WrestleMania 35.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's angle at Fastlane:

